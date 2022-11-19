2023: Obi urges Benue electorate to vote credible candidates

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday advised eligible voters in Benue State not to toy with their votes, but elect only credible candidates in the 2023 general elections. Mr. Obi gave the advice while addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters in Gboko Local Government area of the state. The former Governor of Anambra State further reiterated that they should vote for only candidates that they know would deliver if they gave them their mandates.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains, vote for the right persons”, he said. The LP presidential flagbearer lamented the worsening economic down turn with a corresponding skyrocketing food prices and assured that he was committed to reducing poverty as well as suffering in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...