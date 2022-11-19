News

2023: Obi urges Benue electorate to vote credible candidates

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday advised eligible voters in Benue State not to toy with their votes, but elect only credible candidates in the 2023 general elections. Mr. Obi gave the advice while addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters in Gboko Local Government area of the state. The former Governor of Anambra State further reiterated that they should vote for only candidates that they know would deliver if they gave them their mandates.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains, vote for the right persons”, he said. The LP presidential flagbearer lamented the worsening economic down turn with a corresponding skyrocketing food prices and assured that he was committed to reducing poverty as well as suffering in the country.

 

Nigeria enjoyed best economy under Gowon –CAN

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said Nigerians enjoyed the very best of the economy under the administration of General Yakubu Gowon as president of the nation. In a congratulatory message signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Daramola Bade yesterday in Abuja to celebrate his 87th Birthday, CAN made emphasis on […]
Catholic Bishops reputable for speaking truth to power – Buhari

As over 250 Catholic Bishops across West African Countries converge in Abuja for a week-long meeting towards achieving lasting peace in the region, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Catholic Church, especially its Bishops, for always speaking truth to power at every point in time without fear or favour. Buhari, who spoke at the opening […]
Advocacy Group To DSS: Invite Gumi for questioning

A civil society organisation, the Coalition for Peace In Nigeria (COPIN), has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to, as a matter of urgent national importance, commence the investigation, and possible interview of a respected Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over alleged knowledge of some suspected bandits. According to COPIN, Gumi […]

