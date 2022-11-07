2023: Obi will no longer debate with surrogates, delegated reps – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi will no longer debate with any surrogates of delegated representation, in debates or town hall meetings meant for presidential candidates, describing such as diversionary.

Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, at a press conference on Monday, said this had become necessary because of what he described as a growing trend and norm where other presidential candidates send their running mates to events organised for presidential candidates.

Okupe recalled that last August, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent his vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima, to represent him at the Annual Bar Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Okupe noted that this was repeated in September when the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited the major presidential candidates to interact with them on their economic and general policy initiatives as a prelude to the presidential election.

