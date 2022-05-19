2023: Obi will win PDP presidential

Ahead of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie, yesterday predicted that former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, would emerge as candidate of the party. Gbujie, the Ministerial Leader of World Zionist Union, in the South East made the revelation in a media conference in Awka. Gbujie, a 65-year old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, but based in Enugu, said after the emergence, Obi would assume the position of the political arrow head in the Southern Nigeria.

He noted that the duo of Ariku Abubakar and Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, though have more financial strength then Obi, but God settled for the former Anambra governor for divine reason. Gbujie warned against political money bags in the party use money to subvert the will of God, saying it would spell doom for not only the party, but for entire nation.

