2023: Obingwa LGA in Abia adopts Atiku/Okowa

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday adopted the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as their choice for the 2023 presidential election. Recall that the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is among the G-5 Governors, led by Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, who have vehemently insisted that until the PDP Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu steps down and allows a Southerner to take over, the party’s presidential bid will not get their support.

The PDP in Obingwa Local Government Area, where Governor Okezie Ikpeazu hails from, said that the party is supreme in everything, hence a candidate has already emerged in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, who they said they will give their full support.

Chairman of the PDP in Obingwa Seth Agomuo, while addressing party faithful and other Obingwa stakeholders in Obingwa Ward-11 at Abala Primary School, said that they will stand with choice of the party. “As a party chairman, and a true party man here in Obingwa as far as I’m concerned, and as a true party man, candidates have emerged after the party’s primary elections, and such candidates now belong to the party and that the party will support them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...