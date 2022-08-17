News

2023: Obi’s candidacy is pan-Nigeria project – Media team

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi has declared that his aspiration to seek the highest office in the land is not an ethnic agenda but a pan- Nigerian project. He dismissed the insinuations he has any link with the Biafran agitation in the South East.

Pastor Adewale Giwa of the Awaiting the Second Coming of Christ Ministry had adduced that a person of Igbo ethnic nationality cannot be President unless all ethnic nationalities would go their separate ways. Similarly, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, also said Obi can only be President of the Igbo ethnic group.

 

