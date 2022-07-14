News Top Stories

2023: Obi’s presidential candidacy can’t stop us, IPOB tells Gumi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that its agitation has nothing to do with the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi. Gumi had been quoted as saying IPOB’s agitation had fizzled out following Obi’s emergence as the LP’s presidential candidate. He was reported as saying “the entire IPOB outcry was a political gimmick to get power”. But in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday, the separatist group said Gumi got it wrong.

Powerful said: “This purported statement shows the level of cluelessness and how uninformed he is about the IPOB movement and its activities. “Sheikh Gumi must understand that IPOB is not on the same page with him and his cohorts in the North. “We understand that some elements in Nigeria, especially Fulani, were thinking that Peter Obi, who is among those running the race to become Nigeria’s President, would affect us or change our decisions to pursue the freedom of our dear nation Biafra.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Multichoice staff tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The management of Multichoice Nigeria has disclosed that a member of staff at its branch in Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan has tested positive for coronavirus.   A statement signed on behalf of the management by Caroline Oghuma, yesterday, said the virus-positive staff was now receiving medicare, urging anyone who had visited the branch in the […]
News

APC tackles PDP over Enugu Assembly by-election

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend held their party primaries to elect candidates for the Isi-Uzo state Assembly byelection slated for 31st September, 2020.   This is even as APC declared that it would resist all form of electoral manipulation by the ruling […]
News

Minister nullifies suspension of MD Cross River Basin

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources,  Engr. Suleiman Adamu on Monday nullified the suspension slammed on the Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRIBAS)  by the Governing Board chairman. Recall that the Governing Board (CRIBAS) Chairman Hon. Esime Eyibo had suspended the Managing Director, Engr. Bassey  Nkposong, on account of allegedly insubordination and gross misconduct. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica