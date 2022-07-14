2023: Obi’s presidential candidacy can’t stop us, IPOB tells Gumi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that its agitation has nothing to do with the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi. Gumi had been quoted as saying IPOB’s agitation had fizzled out following Obi’s emergence as the LP’s presidential candidate. He was reported as saying “the entire IPOB outcry was a political gimmick to get power”. But in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday, the separatist group said Gumi got it wrong.

Powerful said: “This purported statement shows the level of cluelessness and how uninformed he is about the IPOB movement and its activities. “Sheikh Gumi must understand that IPOB is not on the same page with him and his cohorts in the North. “We understand that some elements in Nigeria, especially Fulani, were thinking that Peter Obi, who is among those running the race to become Nigeria’s President, would affect us or change our decisions to pursue the freedom of our dear nation Biafra.

