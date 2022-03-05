2023: Obong Ide Owodiong receives massive endorsements from A’iIbomites in Diaspora

For Obong Ide Owodiong idemeko, his aspiration to consolidate and build on the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel is gathering steam and momentum with support from Akwa Ibomites in the Diaspora.

Ide, a renowned philanthropist, grassroots politician, who recently declared his interest to contest the gubernatorial election on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, is already making waves with his lofty programmes to change the narratives in the development terrain of the state.

Several positive reactions have trailed his declaration after he had exposed his robust plans for agriculture, industrialization, education, health and other infrastructural developments for the state in various media interviews recently.

The latest endorsements are coming from Akwa Ibom indigenes who live in the United States and Europe who described his entrance in the 2023 governorship race as a very big plus for the development of the people and total transformation of the infrastructural sector of the state.

Mr Ekemini Udoh, an indigene of Ediene Abak, who lives in Atlanta Georgia, USA, in his verified twitter handle said Obong Ide Owodiong’s antecedent shows he plays people centered politics and have lifted several indigenes of the state into prosperity through his sojourn in ExxonMobil. “2023 is sure deal for Ide” he twitted.

Ndifreke Umoh, a resident of Chicago also in the US, in his reaction to Ekemini’s tweet said: “Ide loves the people and appreciates the masses. He has passion for development and that is the kind of man that will take Akwa Ibom to greater heights”.

Another twitter user, Blessing Edidem in her tweet noted: “I have not seen any other person that can match Ide Owodiong’s achievements on what he has done for people as an individual or intend doing to lift the state with public office. He has touched many lives both individually and collectively especially in dire times. We in Europe have read about his Foundation which is helping the people and share this common sentiment on his suitability as perfect replacement as Governor Emmanuel’s successor.”

In a phone chat with our correspondent, Mr Paul Ekpeowo, an indigene of Nsit Ibom based in Canada, observed that several youths and others are beneficiaries of Ide Owodiong’s benevolence while his foundation has provided succor for several indigent people in Akwa Ibom State.

“He has through Wodiong Senie Foundation carried out several medical outreach to help the sick, paid school fees for many students, help the church and evangelism and placed several youths on scholarship. He has carried out various forms of empowerment for youths through skill acquisition and gainful employment, all and more he has done as an individual. I will use everything at my disposal to support his Governorship Aspiration in 2023,” he said.

Also speaking a group of Akwa Ibom youths in Rivers State operating under the aegis of “Youths in Support of Credible and Transparent Governance” (YSCT), said their support will go to the best and most experienced Aspirant in the race for governorship in 2023 in Akwa Ibom State.

The Coordinator, Prince Phillip Umoh said in an interview with our Correspondent that Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko stood tall in the pack with rich administrative experience and unparallel philanthropism.

On her own, Mrs Ndifreke Otong, the founder of Ndifong Eateries and Services on Rumola Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State said: “We should all rally around Obong Ide Owodiong for the interest of Akwa Ibom State and generation yet unborn.

in her words: “He has capacity to turn around the fortunes of the state, he did not disappoint us when he ran for Senate and will not disappoint us as Governor of Akwa Ibom State. He will take Akwa Ibom State to greater heights in terms of all round development, the bible says when the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice. Obong Ide Owodiong knows God and when he climbs the throne, and the people will rejoice.

She further intoned, “I can tell you as a grassroots politician and business woman that he is the person a majority of the Akwa Ibomites are looking for. The youths, women and elderly both residents and in Diaspora have been looking for him.

“He is a very humble person, with the interest of the people at heart. He loves Akwa Ibom State and will do anything to see the state progress and prosper.”

