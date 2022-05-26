2023: Oborevwori floors 13 others

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Asaba. Out of the 825 total accredited delegates, Oborevwori polled 590 to emerge as the candidate of the party for the 2023 election. Fourteen aspirants took part in the exercise.

Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro had nine votes, while the immediate past Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, believed to enjoy ex-Governor James Ibori’s support, won 113 votes, with the Senator, representing Delta South, James Manager, polling 83 votes. The immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, scored nine votes.

Former Minister for State Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, who had earlier protested against the process after alleging that each delegate was bribed with N10 million by the state government to vote for its preferred choice, had no vote. A participant, Chief Ejaife Odebala, stormed out of the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium venue for the exercise alongside Edevbie and the deputy governor.

