2023: Oborevwori weakest link in guber contest – Delta APC

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Organisation yesterday said that embattled Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, is the weakest link in the 2023 governorship election in the state, just as it welcomed his ‘victory’ at the Court of Appeal.

Specifically, the court had set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court, which on July 7, nullified his nomination on grounds of certificate forgery and perjury preferred against him by his main opponent in PDP, David Edevbie. Welcoming Oborevwori’s victory, Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the Governorship Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, described it as good news for the APC. The former presidential spokesman described Oborevwori as a weak and compromised candidate, who will find it impossible to explain why Deltans should give him and his fellow travellers another opportunity to mortgage the future of the state with more humongous loans with nothing to show for it.

 

