2023: Odds against Atiku, Tinubu, Obi

Another dimension was introduced into the current presidential race over the weekend as some politicians examined the odds against the three major candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP); Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, (LP).

For starters, though they argued that electing the APC candidate in 2023 would produce a remarkable economic turnaround in the country currently at the verge or recession, the election of Tinubu might mean a Muslim occupation of Aso Rock for 24 straight years. If he wins, he is expected to hand over to a northerner after his tenure, which may be a muslim again.

“Should President Muhammadu Buhari, after his eight years be succeeded by Tinubu, who would take a second term after his tenure, the North would thereafter field a Muslim/Northern candidate thereby giving the reins of power to another Muslim.

That is making it 24 straight years of Muslim leadership of the country. “I’m even disturbed now that the outgoing President is a Muslim, just like the chairman of the party, Abdu- lahi Adamu and they have added icing of the cake with both the presidential candidate of the APC and his running mate, Kashim Shettima as Muslims,” a senator, who chose not to be named said.

The politicians, who included a serving senator and a member of the National Working Committee of one of the parties, argued that the story would be a little better with Atiku Abubakar, also a Northern Fulani, who would get eight years or at least four years, if he goes for one term, but may hand over to a Christian Southerner.

On the candidacy of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, the politicians stated that though he did not possess the huge political antecedents, structures, wealth and pedigree of Atiku and Tinubu, his amorphous status and cult followership would spring surprises in 2023 elections.

“But Obi is a viable option too, being a Christian and his emergence will break both the Muslim dominance and the South-East question. Besides, his global exposure, education, mystery of the economy, relative and comparatively youthful age puts him across as a breath of fresh air, ” one of the sources said.

The NWC member mentioned earlier stated that while he would refrain from intelligent guesses, a straight 24-year of Muslims as president in Nigeria would shows “crass insensitivity to the diversity of the country, a diversity of colonialisation, which Nigeria is yet to overcome. It could mean the party is toying with the unity of the country.”

According to him, by the current action, the APC has refused to know Nigeria and has not shown any intention to know it. “Nigerians will express their resentment for the party’s action and its implication on our democracy and unity in the 2023 election. Nigerians will vote right and make a choice based on the odds.

“Ordinarily, APC’s choice based on political expediencies and the talk about competence would not have posed a problem, but the party’s insensitivity will fail it in the 2023 elections. Its immaturity, insensitivity and taking Nigerians for granted put the odds against them,” he said.

On the side of Obi, a member of the PDP, Asim Adams, recently said that the LP candidate is the biggest threat to the party, who, according to him, has an “amoebic form,”, who though not a politicians per se, but has become a movement in Nigeria that if the nation was not careful, might be a dark horse that will upturn and upstage the apple cart in the 2023 elections.

Asim, who compared Obi with Barack Obama, who was not given a chance prior to his emergence as US president in 2009, said: “Peter Obi has become a consciousness. A lot of people think, eat, sleep, walk Peter Obi. Something is coming up in 2023, which will define the political mantra and equation in Nigeria. It is going to be like a revolution.

“If the kind of erosion and consciousness, voltage and energy we see on the streets and social media are translated in to voting in 2023, I don’t think any of these old candidates will stand Peter Obi” he said.

