2023: Ogboru dumps APC, joins APGA

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in  State has assumed a new twist as its 2015 governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, has dumped the party and picked the 2023 governorship forms of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest the race.

 

The defection has unsettled APC stalwarts in the state as Ogboru, who holds the highest record of election contention in the state since the advent of democracy in 1999, has further polarised the party.

 

He has criss-crossed five political parties, including the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), the Labour Party (LP) and the APC. He picked the governorship tickets of the parties respectively, contested but lost successively to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The former APC State Secretary, Hon. Elvis Ayomanor, who defected with Ogboru to APGA in Asaba yesterday, took exception to the campaigns of calumny by APC supporters against his principal.

 

He said the slander, blackmail, lies and falsehood, targetedat pulling down Ogboru and de-market his blueprint andthose of his party’s House of Assembly candidates, for the development of Delta state, has failed.

 

He lamented that while PDP leaders have concentrated on the internal issues of their party, APC abandoned its “battered image to unleash media e-rats and media e-roaches on the person of Chief Great Ogboru.”

 

