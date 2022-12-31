2023: Ogijo Muslim community rises up to bolster support for Tinubu

Activities towards the February 25th scheduled date for the Presidential Elections are revving with the gladiators jostling to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari traversing the nooks and crannies of the country to market their bid to the electorate. Conversely, Nigerians of all walks of life have individually and collectively been expressing their preference for the plum job from the array of politicians contending for the nation’s number seat.

This is a fundamental right that has been guaranteed by the country’s grand norm, the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The law states that all citizens are at liberty to associate with any group of their choice. The law further went further to state that as an individual, you can contest for any public office of your choice provided you meet some certain criteria laid down for such.

In addition, any bona fide citizen of the country can also vote during election, It is in the exercise of these rights that the Muslim Community in Ogijo Area of Ogun State penultimate Thursday organized a prayer session for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is their preferred candidate.

The occasion, which took place at the community’s Central Mosque, is sequel to the collective endorsement of the former Lagos State governor whom they judge as the best amongst the array of contestants who have so far signified their intention to become the next Nigerian President.

The prayer session was led by the Grand Chief Imam of Ogijo Central Mosque, Alhaji Suleiman Olayemi Olajugba Keeji who was equally assisted by divisional Imams and leaders of the major sects in the area. Addressing the media shortly after the prayer session, Keeji who expressed confidence in the ability of the APC candidate said Tinubu would improve the fortune of the country as president owing to his past achievements in public service. Keeji stated that the prayers and endorsement session were organised as a token gesture of support for Bola Tinubu whom they described as a leader with a heart of human kindness.

“We pray to God that Tinubu needs good health, knowledge and long life to serve as the Nigerian President. To rule Nigeria is not a joke so we are begging God to help him and give him the opportunity to succeed in office. “What we want Tinubu to do as president is for him to listen to the masses and do what they want.

He should provide employment for the people and allow foreigners to come in to establish companies, when there is employment, crime would be limited in the country,” the respected cleric said. A chieftain of the APC in Ward 10, Ogijo town of Sagamu Local Government area of Ogun State, Mr. Ekundayo Liafisi Omitaomu said Nigerians have a lot to benefit from a Tinubu presidency, adding that he is the only one that is sincere amongst those contesting the Presidency in 2023.

The Chief Imam of Anwar Islam Movement of Nigeria in Ogijo Division, Mr. AbdulHakeem Salaudeen said that Asiwaju Tinubu would move Nigeria to where the people want it to be if he triumphs at the forthcoming poll. “We came to pray for him because it is the only prayer that can help the country,” he said, adding that the concerns of the organisers are beyond organizing prayer sessions, saying “We have motivated our members to get PVCs. “We have 98 chief imams in Ogijo and they have a lot of people under them,” just as he called on Tinubu to fear God and do what is right to all Nigerians irrespective of tribal, religious or political leaning when he is elected into office. On his part, Chief Imam of Ahmadiyya, Ogijo, Mr. AbdulKabir AbdulRafiu, said the country needed a good president that will do what the people want adding that the choice of Tinubu was as a result of appraisal of all those contending for the plum job.

“In Ogijo here, we have about 138 villages. We have told our people that Tinubu is our son and the Quran says that we should support our own,” he said. Like Salaudeen, he admonished Tinubu to fear Allah and work on the manifest insecurity in the country. A community leader and title holder in the mosque, Alhaji Mustapha Hassan said Tinubu would develop Nigeria the way he developed Lagos State as governor and leader. “What we need is to pray for him to be able to do it well. As President, he should love the masses and do what would benefit them in education, healthcare and others.

“We know that the people are suffering, which is why we are campaigning for him so that he can help us. He is the one that can drive the country. We believe that God will answer our prayers,” he said. With the growing support for the bid of the former Lagos Governor, the horizon seems to be becoming clearer but what is certain is the fact that those who have continued to throw their lot with him have given him the charge to ensure good governance if and when voted to power. Whether the endorsements will have any impactful effect at the poll, time will tell.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...