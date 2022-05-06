2023: Ogun Elders Advisory Council endorses Abiodun for second term

The second term aspiration of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Friday received a boost as the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, officially endorsed the second term bid of the governor.

The Chairman of the Council, Chief Oluleye Okuboyejo, in a proclamation he read at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, particularly commended the governor for the increase in the ease of doing business index, which according to him has significantly increased investment in the state.

Okuboyejo added that Abiodun in the last three years had proved himself to be a great marketer of the state, noting that “his marketing acumen is responsible for the rise of the state’s internally generated revenue”.

He further noted that since the inception of the current administration in the state, Governor Abiodun has been methodical in fashioning the policy agenda around ‘ISEYA’, saying that “the smooth delivery of the social contract elements which could be seen across the state have even been applauded by the governor’s ardent critics”.

