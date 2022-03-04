News

2023: Ogun gov issues fresh resignation notice to appointees

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has issued a fresh resignation notice to political appointees aiming to contest positions in the 2023 election. Abiodun in November directed political office holders with political ambition to resign on or before January 30 to pursue their dreams. The governor said the directive became expedient to avoid observed distractions and loss of focus in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Findings by New Tele-graph revealed that some top appointees, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi; Chief of Staff, Shuab Salisu; and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afoape, are eyeing electoral offices. Despite the resignation notice, none of them has resigned. The governor’s second directive may not be unconnected with the alleged refusal of the appointees to resign. In a letter dated February 26 signed by the SSG, the governor told the appointees to officially register their intention at a special desk created in the office of the SSG before March 2.

The letter reads: “In compliance with the rules and regulations guiding political appointees and the provisions of election guidelines as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 26th February 2022, tagged, ‘Timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general election’.

 

