2023: Ogun monarchs clash over endorsements of Abiodun, Otegbeye

The Eselu of Iselu, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has called out the Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle for allegedly declaring support for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye a few months after endorsing the second term ambition of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oba Akinyemi accused the Olu of Ilaro of confusing other traditional rulers about the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.

Eselu in an open letter to Oba Olugbenle said he wanted to set the record straight and draw the attention of the Paramount Ruler “to the confusion he has been causing” on whom to support for governor in 2023.

In a copy of the letter obtained by New Telegraph in Abeokuta on Saturday, the Eselu said: “Paramount Ruler Sir, you will recall that in August 2022, you openly endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun, the incumbent Executive Governor of Ogun State for the second term. At the event where you did the endorsement, I recall you praised the governor to high heavens and you did this before a mammoth crowd.

“On that fateful day, Your Majesty announced that it was not yet the turn of Yewa to produce the Governor of Ogun State; hence you insisted that any son of Yewa who may be interested in contesting in 2023 should wait till 2027.”

Oba Akinyemi emphasised that the Paramount Ruler’s endorsement of Abiodun was the reason why other monarchs in Ogun West declared open support for the governor, wondering why he is now in support of the candidacy of the Ilaro-born Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

