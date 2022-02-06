News

2023: Ogun PDP rules out automatic tickets for aspirants

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday ruled out automatic tickets for its aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

 

The party insisted that the process of electing candidates to fly the flag of the party at the 2023 general election will be free, fair and devoid of imposition.

 

The Senatorial Chairman of PDP in Ogun Central, Akinlabi Taiwo stated this in Abeokuta, during a stakeholders’ meeting with all the aspirants vying for legislative houses seats from the senatorial district. No fewer than 30 politicians at the meeting indicated their interests to contest for the State, House of Representatives and Senate seats in the 2023 election.

 

But Taiwo, while addressing them, ruled out automatic tickets, saying there would be a level playing ground before a candidate emerges. According to him, the party will allow a fair contest for the party ticket in order to allow a best candidate to emerge.

He said: “When our National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, came, that was his first statement that there is going to be a level playing field for all the aspirants in PDP in Nigeria.

 

“We are very happy now that the Electoral Bill has been passed and there are about three options for primaries. “We have to make sure we choose the best person that would have the mind of our people, to represent them and not to fight for his pocket,” he said.

 

