Metro & Crime

2023: Ogun PDP rules out automatic tickets for aspirants

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday ruled out automatic tickets for its aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

The party insisted that the process of electing candidates to fly the flag of the party at the 2023 general election will be free, fair and devoid of imposition.

The Senatorial Chairman of PDP in Ogun Central, Akinlabi Taiwo stated this in Abeokuta, during a stakeholders’ meeting with all the aspirants vying for legislative houses seats from the senatorial district.

No fewer than 30 politicians at the meeting indicated their interests in contesting the state, House of Representatives and Senate seats in the 2023 election.

But Taiwo, while addressing them, ruled out automatic tickets, saying there would be a level playing ground before a candidate emerges.

According to him, the party will allow fair contest for the party ticket in order to allow a best candidate to emerge.

He said: “When our National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, came, that was his first statement that there is going to be level playing field for all the aspirants in PDP in Nigeria.

“We are very happy now that Electoral Bill has been passed now and there is about three options of primaries.

“We have to make sure we choose the best person that would have the mind of our people, to represent them and not to fight for his pocket.

“We have quality people to represent us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara Central Senator traces insecurity to unemployment

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, representing Kwara Central in the 9th National Assembly, has adduced the worsening security situation in the country to idleness caused by unemployment, noting that there is a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment. Youth unemployment, he lamented, has become so worrisome, cognisant that the youth believe things are really getting worse with […]

lai Mohammed)
Metro & Crime

Kwara APC elders berate Lai Mohammed for denigrating AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have berated the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for making disparaging remarks about Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The elders, under the aegis of the Kwara APC Elders Caucus, were reacting to the denigrating comments made by the minister about the governor in a […]
Metro & Crime

Okebukola turns 70, bows out of varsity system

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

He’s a rare God’s gift to LASU, Nigeria, says VC Management of Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday described Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal ‘staff’, whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution in the face of more prestigious […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica