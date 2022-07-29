2023: Ogun pensioners ask children, relatives to stop Abiodun

Pensioners in Ogun State yesterday told their children and other relatives to reject Governor Dapo Abiodun in the 2023 election for refusing to pay their outstanding N68 billion gratuity and other entitlements. Abiodun, who is seeking a second term, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship poll.

The retirees under the auspices of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN) pensioners said they are insensitive to their plight. Chairman Sikiru Ayilara stated this while addressing journalists at their secretariat in Abeokuta. Ayilara said they have been left with no other option but to persuade their children and relatives to work against Abiodun’s re-election.

The pensioners also called on the governor to increase their minimum monthly pension from the ‘paltry’ N5,000 to N30,000. Ayilara berated the government for not carrying them along in the composition of the Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committees set up by the state government to address the demands of workers and pensioners. He said: “It remains a fact that the failure on the part of any government to take proper care of retirees will no doubt discourage patriotism thus encouraging taking undue advantage of public funds. “Facing the reality at the eleventh hour of our lives, that Governor Abiodun in whom we nurtured brighter hopes of receiving the fruitage of our hard labour has resolved to treat us as used and dumped is nothing but a distressing reality.” “It appears we will have no other options but to persuade our children to work against his re-election in 2023. “The truth is, in the last three years, Abiodun has been giving flimsy excuses – insufficient funds to clear the N68 billion. “We are not only asking for the implementation of the 33.4 per cent increase in pensions which could only peg the monthly minimum pensions at N7,000. We want immediate harmonization of the monthly pension from N5,000 to start from at least N30,000 or how would Mr Governor expect pensioners who have worked for between 10 and 35 years to continue receiving N5,000 as monthly pension in a state that pays N30,500 as minimum wage?

