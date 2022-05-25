News

2023: Ogun students back Osinbajo as APC consensus candidate

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC to adopt Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The Association also asked the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other aspirants under the APC including; Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Rotimi Amaechi, to step down and declare their support for Osinbajo The National President of the Association, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists yesterday. He insisted that Osinbajo had the right intellectual capacity and innate leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward.

 

