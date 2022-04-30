News

2023: Ogun West leaders present N50m cheque to Abiodun

Political leaders and business men from Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State have donated the sum of N50m to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to assist in his campaign expenses for the second term in office. The governor had on Thursday declared his intention to run for a second term while hosting the DA Mandate Group from Remoland, which donated the N50m to him to purchase his nomination form.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the group to Abiodun, on Friday, at his Oke Mosan Governor’s Office, Otunba Akeem Adigun, said the gesture was born out of love the people of the district have for the governor, particularly the brilliant way he is executing projects across the state. “We had planned to buy you the nomination form as part of our contribution to your re-election process, but our brothers from Remo beat us to it. Nevertheless, we are presenting this N50m cheque to help you take care of your campaign expenses”, Adigun stated. Also speaking, a former deputy governor in the state, Alhaja Salimot Badru, lauded the governor for treating all sections of the state equally in the area of project execution, adding that the district was happy that the governor has again chosen his deputy, who is one of them, as his running mate.

Responding, Abiodun, who recounted the huddles his team had to go through in the course of his campaign to get the people of the district buy into his vision, thanked the elders for believing and trusting in him despite all odds. “I am very grateful for the rock solid support you have given me during and after the election. This has allowed me to remain focused and committed in running the affairs of this state. Your patience and trust over the past three years is overwhelming. “Initially, there was suspicion where other senatorial districts thought I was only going to develop some sections of the state to the detriment of others, but, I thank God, all parts are well taken care of and represented in all that we do.

 

