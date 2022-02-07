News

2023: Ogundele declares for Yewa South Assembly seat

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Hon. Rotimi Ogundele has declared his intention to contest for the Yewa South House of Assembly seat in Ogun State.

Ogundele made the declaration recently during the official opening of his campaign office at his hometown of Oke-Odan, Yewa South, Ogun State.

He said his campaign strategy is people-centred, build partnerships, institutions, collaborations, inclusiveness, professionalism and servant leadership.

In his declaration speech, Ogundele said, “I, your son; Hon. Rotimi Ogundele has come with your support to officially declare our political campaign office open today and to humbly and officially inform our leaders, our teaming supporters, the good people of Oke-Odan, and the good people of Yewa South of my people-focused intention to represent us at the House of Assembly in the next coming general election.”

According to his Campaign Director General, Adebisi Jamiu Adebola, Ogundele’s quest for the House of Assembly seat is to rebuild the political shape in Oke-Odan and Yewa land at large. He said, “This is the first time an aspirant will open a campaign office for the purpose of contesting an assembly seat. We want to be accessible. Anybody can come in here anytime.”

The declaration was witnessed by groups of political associates and loyalists in and around the Ogun West Senatorial District of the state, including Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Yewa South local government, Mr Akin Durojaye, members of Ogundele’s political solution group and APC members from different wards.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari condoles with Lamido of Adamawa, Atiku over passing of Khadija Musdafa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family. In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president condoled with the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo […]
News

Turkish aid group helps Beirut victims, Ankara offers field hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

    Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is among those searching for survivors in Beirut after a massive blast in the city killed 100 people and injured nearly 4,000, and Ankara has offered to build a field hospital and help as needed. “We’ve relayed our offer to help” including immediate work on the hospital, and […]
News

No plan to join APC, says Mimiko

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has denied his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Mimiko, who was the national leader of the ZLP, said there was nothing attractive in the APC that would make him dump his party for the ruling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica