2023: Ogundele declares for Yewa South Assembly seat

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Hon. Rotimi Ogundele has declared his intention to contest for the Yewa South House of Assembly seat in Ogun State.

Ogundele made the declaration recently during the official opening of his campaign office at his hometown of Oke-Odan, Yewa South, Ogun State.

He said his campaign strategy is people-centred, build partnerships, institutions, collaborations, inclusiveness, professionalism and servant leadership.

In his declaration speech, Ogundele said, “I, your son; Hon. Rotimi Ogundele has come with your support to officially declare our political campaign office open today and to humbly and officially inform our leaders, our teaming supporters, the good people of Oke-Odan, and the good people of Yewa South of my people-focused intention to represent us at the House of Assembly in the next coming general election.”

According to his Campaign Director General, Adebisi Jamiu Adebola, Ogundele’s quest for the House of Assembly seat is to rebuild the political shape in Oke-Odan and Yewa land at large. He said, “This is the first time an aspirant will open a campaign office for the purpose of contesting an assembly seat. We want to be accessible. Anybody can come in here anytime.”

The declaration was witnessed by groups of political associates and loyalists in and around the Ogun West Senatorial District of the state, including Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Yewa South local government, Mr Akin Durojaye, members of Ogundele’s political solution group and APC members from different wards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...