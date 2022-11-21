News

2023: Ohanaeze backs South/ Middle Belt leaders, endorses Obi

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan-Igbo Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has publicly endorsed the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi as its preferred choice. The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has since endorsed the former Anambra State governor.

In a statement issued yesterday, spokesman for Ohanaeze Alex Ogbonnia stressed that the position of the group was constant, consistent and very clear. It said: “In the first place, going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in Nigeria which has been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the President in 2023.

“Second, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has canvassed to various eminent persons in Nigeria, seeking their support for the presidency to the South East come 2023. We are delighted by the responses from various groups and highly placed patriotic Nigerians.

“Third, Ohanaeze works with the SMBLF comprising Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by elder-statesman Chief E. K. Clarke. The group in its quest for Nigerian unity, peace and sustainable national development has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

 

“Therefore, on the SMBLF endorsement, we stand, most irrevocably. “On the other hand, Ohanaeze took a commodity to the market and the world is clamouring for it, we are rather very excited, happy and fulfilled that Nigeria is now in full possession of the commodity.”

“Four, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Prof. George Obiozor explained that Obi has filled what could have been a very sad gap.”

 

