2023: Ohanaeze cautions APC over exclusion of Igbo presidential hopefuls

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) that exclusion of Igbo presidential hopefuls from the 2023 presidential election through any anti-democratic techniques and tactics in the party’s presidential primaries will be an open invitation for chaos, anarchy and violence.

This is as the apex Igbo socio-cultural group said that with the high level of insecurity and insurgency in the country, denial of Igbo Presidency in 2023 in a country they participated fully in the building since pre-independence would be an ill-wind that will blow nobody any good and is capable of sink Nigeria and its potential.

Ohanaeze’s reaction is in connection with reports from some media outfits that the APC hierarchy had allegedly micro-zoned the presidential ticket to the South-West.

The reports also said that the APC also zoned the Vice President position to the North-East, the Senate President to the South-East and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-West, a situation Ohanaeze described as unacceptable.

Addressing journal-ists, the Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that they have reached out to appropriate authorities in APC over the reportedly micro zoning of the presidency to the South-West but the party said “it is a piece of fake news.”

