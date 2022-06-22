2023: Ohanaeze debunks endorsing Tinubu

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday debunked the purported endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by Ndigbo. A statement by Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said a former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, one Chief Solomon Aguene, who announced the purported endorsement, was on his own and lacks authority to do so.

The organisation urged Ndigbo all over the world and the general public to discountenance the purported endorsement. The statement also noted that at the expiration of Aguene’s tenure as president of Ohanaeze in Lagos State, he sought to illegally extend his tenure, but the parent body, led by Prof. George Obiozor, conducted an election which saw the emergence of the current Lagos State chapter President of the body, Chief Chief Sunday Ossai. The statement reads in part; “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the news making the rounds with a caption ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo dumps Peter Obi, declares support for Tinubu’. “The story added that ‘since the group was in support of a second term for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, there was nothing wrong in supporting his (Sanwo-Olu) presidential candidate.”

