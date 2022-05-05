News

2023: Ohanaeze denies endorsing Tinubu, insists on S’East presidency

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

In spite of the jostle for the presidency from other sections of the country, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has denied endorsing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, insisting that the South-East geo-political zone must produce the president or the region would leave Nigeria.

OYC National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka said the zone would not compromise its stand on the presidency, even as he insisted that nothing would make the Igbo race jeopardise the project as regards the 2023 presidency. Igboayaka, however, noted that the position of Ohanaeze Youth Council was contrary to the recent report by some unscrupulous elements and self-acclaimed leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, one Miracle Nwosu, over a purported endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in his quest for the 2023 presidential race. Reacting to the publication in one the national dailies, Igboayaka declared in a statement made available to newsmen that “the Ohanaeze Youth Council remains the apex youth organisation of Ndigbo in the world that is championing the Nigeria president of South East extraction in 2023, and that there is nothing on earth that can make Igbo youths to jeopardise this project via 2023.

 

Our Reporters

