2023: Ohanaeze has failed to unify Ndigbo– OYC insists

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…rejects zoning of presidency to S'East Igbos

 

A faction of the youth wing of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), yesterday lamented the inability of the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to unify the Igbo nation, stating that the development was a bad omen for the South-East geo-political in its bid to reclaim the Presidency in 2023.

 

Specifically, the OYC expressed disappointment on the lingering crisis in the apex body and further regretted that no existing government had ever strived to unite the Igbo race.

 

The damning verdict, however, emerged on a day the factional group (OYC), rejected calls to restrict the 2023 presidential ambition to only Igbos within the enclave of the South-East geo-political zone.

 

In a statement made, the OYC said the unification of Ndigbo had remained paramount in the quest for liberating the race from its age-long restraints. OYC maintained that Ndigbo’s new generation under OYC must “regain its aura and reposition Ndigbo to its height of dignity.

 

According to the group, the first fundamental element of Igbo liberation is uniting Ndigbo for political and economical purpose.

The statement reads: “There is no existing government that unites the Igbo race, even the Ohanaeze Ndigbo sociocultural organization which should serve as the Customary Government of the people according to the UN law on the establishment of Customary Government, has lost almost 35 per cent of Ndigbo in the 8 states of Rivers, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Benue, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa.

 

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) in their wisdom and drive for Igbo Unification has reached out to indigenous Igbos in the South-South and North Central (Kogi and Benue states) and set this brand of unification to the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Prof. Ambassador George Obiozor to adopt it. There’s need to change the narrative.”

 

Ohanaeze youths, while describing Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo as one of the outstanding Igbo elder statesmen with a sense of the history of Igbo extraction and community territorial borders, expressed confidence that his administration would restore the long lost dignity of Ndigbo in South-South, South-East and North-Central.

 

The statement added: “Ndigbo presently, are divided by politically cre-ated states and zones. But, by individual relationship and solidarity, Igbos are the most united race in the world, but politically not in the path for economic development.

 

Meanwhile, the group while reacting that the Presidency shouldn’t be restricted to Igbos alone, noted that any person from Abia, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states had equal rights to vie for the president of Nigeria in 2023, as many communities in the Southern states were still Igbos. In a statement signed by its President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the OYC faction noted that it was the turn of Ndigbo to aspire to become president of Nigeria.

 

It stressed that those talking about limiting the collective aspiration of Ndigbo to only include the South-East ‘lacked the common sense of history and are agents of divide and rule against Igbo unity’.

