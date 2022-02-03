News

2023: Ohanaeze insists on President of Igbo extraction, sets up committee

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comments Off on 2023: Ohanaeze insists on President of Igbo extraction, sets up committee

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has set up a Political Action Committee to champion its drive to have a President Igbo extraction in 2023.

The committee headed by the President General, Ambassador George Obiozor, was inaugurated in Enugu Thursday during a meeting of the National Executive Council of the group.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Obiozor said the panel would serve as “a persuasion team which will recognise and dialogue with those that are critical in elections in Nigeria and within the region; and advise politicians from the zone running for elections” with a view to providing a strong and common front.

He said: “Ndigbo are not secessionists or separatists, Igbo are prepared and deserve the presidency. It is politically defensible and morally justifiable.

“To realise this, the National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has established the Political Action Committee to be chaired by the President-General, while the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, will serve as Secretary. The full composition will be done soon.”

Meanwhile, the group denounced Igbo women in London, who allegedly conferred the Igbo traditional title of ‘Nze N’Ozor’ on themselves, and described the act which is the exclusive preserve of men, as an “abomination”.

According to Obiozor, such women will be stripped naked by the villagers if they return home and wear such a title or toga.

He said he was surprised to hear that women defeated their male counterparts during the Ohanaeze leadership election in London, to the extent that the men rushed home to complain that “men in skirts” had taken over Ohanaeze Ndigbo in London.

On the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze said that it has been consistent in asking for a political solution to the problem including prerogative of Mercy for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom and amnesty.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.   The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online […]
News

Obaseki: Court ‘to decide fate of 14 run-away Assembly members-elect

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has asserted that the fate of the 14 members-elect of the state’s House of Assembly, whose seats were declared vacant, rests with the Court. The seats of the 14 members-elect were in December 2019 declared vacant by the House led by former speaker, Francis Okiye, for being absent […]
News Top Stories

Outrage as NASS directs NCAA to halt NG Eagle’s certificate processes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Amid the public outcry over threats to undermine the independence of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by the House of Representatives, by directing the aviation regulatory body to withhold the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of NG Eagle, the Senate has equally mandated the NCAA to suspend the issuance of AOC to the soon-tobe- airline […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica