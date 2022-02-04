2023: Ohanaeze insists on President of Igbo extraction, sets up c’ttee

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has set up a Political Action Committee to champion its drive to have a President Igbo extraction in 2023. The committee headed by the President General, Ambassador George Obiozor, was inaugurated in Enugu yesterday during a meeting of the National Executive Council of the group. Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Obiozor said the panel would serve as “a persuasion team which will recognise and dialogue with those that are critical in elections in Nigeria and within the region; and advise politicians from the zone running for elections” with a view to providing a strong and common front. He said: “Ndigbo are not secessionists or separatists, Igbo are prepared and deserve the presidency. It is politically defensible and morally justifiable.

“To realise this, the National Executive Council of OhanaezeNdigboWorldwide has established the Political Action Committee to be chaired by the President- General, while the Secretary- General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, will serve as Secretary. The full composition will be done soon.” Meanwhile, the group denounced Igbo women in London, who allegedly conferred the Igbo traditional title of ‘Nze N’Ozor’ on themselves, and described the act which is the exclusive preserve of men, as an “abomination”. According to Obiozor, such women will be stripped naked by the villagers if they return home and wear such a title or toga.

He said he was surprised to hear that women defeated their male counterparts during the Ohanaeze leadership election in London, to the extent that the men rushed home to complain that “men in skirts” had taken over Ohanaeze Ndigbo in London. On the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze said that it has been consistent in asking for a political solution to the problem including prerogative of Mercy for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom and amnesty.”

