2023: Ohanaeze kicks against PDP’s report on zoning

…says group committed to Nigerian president of Igbo extraction

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has flayed the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw its 2023 presidential ticket open instead of zoning it to the South East geopolitical zone of the country, in line with the zoning principle of the party.

Ohanaeze said that the recommendation of the PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 General Elections, headed by Alhaji Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, that the party should allow all aspirants from all parts of the country to contest for its 2023 presidential ticket was “despicable”.

In a statement issued in Enugu and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo group said the report was un-reflective and unconscionable. “It is very worrisome that some highly placed Nigerians who have benefited so much from the unity of the country would be inclined to decisions and actions that will further inflame the passions of the patient but aggrieved part of the country. “For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerians agreed on rotation of presidency between the North and the South; in which case it is the turn of the South after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For clarity purposes, both the South-West and the South-South had both taken their turns in the persons of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan respective ly. It is rather very unpatriotic and a trifle on the sensibilities of the Igbo for the committee to even suggest the rotation of the presidency to the North-East in the first instance and open to every part of Nigeria as a major slight.

“It is disturbing that all the indignities, perceived and real, that the South- East suffers in the current dispensation are the outcome of the Igbo support to the PDP since 1999. It is on record that in 1999, the Igbo were in hock with the PDP through which Chief Olusegun Obasanjo emerged the President of Nigeria; same in 2003 and the subsequent elections in Nigeria.

“On the other hand, the Igbo had invested much political capital in the PDP only to be betrayed by its apparent lack in principles. “The leadership of the PDP is advised to retract the comment made by Alhaji Bala Mohammed and countermand the content of the obnoxious committee report in the interest of he party,” it advised.

The statement noted that Ndigbo do not wax so eloquent on political parties, but bound to advertise the party that caters to the interest of their people. “It is instructive that Senator Ali Ndume, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is among the prominent Northerners that canvass for zoning the Nigerian presidency to the South-East for the 2023 presidential election. Other prominent APC chieftains are highly committed to the realisation of this project and we will be very delighted to work with them in the overall interest of Ndigbo.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, is committed to a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction and there is no going back on it. “It should be noted that the Igbo network transcends geographical space and the enormous Igbo goodwill and resources across the world will be mobilized to achieve this equity-inspired project.”

Like this: Like Loading...