News

2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo backs Ugwuanyi’s successor, zoning

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, yesterday, reiterated their solidarity, loyalty and support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the declarations by various groups and senatorial districts mandating the governor to choose his successor as was done by his predecessors. Members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation who made their position known when they paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, reassured the governor of their unalloyed support and solidarity, stressing that they are solidly behind him and his political decisions ahead of the 2023 elections. Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election and the leader of the PDP in Enugu State and the South East geo-political zone, had endorsed the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to succeed him in office, in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, including the state and local government executives, the youth and women wings, the national officers from the state and Presidents- General of Town Unions, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, Prof. Fred Eze, commended Ugwuanyi for his numerous achievements in all spheres of development despite avalanche of challenges confronting the country. Eze applauded the governor for the enduring peace he has entrenched in Enugu State, stressing that “it is not surprising that your remarkable signature of peace is emblematic of everything you touch including the ever contentious party politics.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo President told Ugwuanyi that members of the organisation are impressed with the “thousands of kilometers of asphalted roads criss-crossing the nooks and crannies of Enugu State with state of the art bridges and drainages you have constructed.” He pointed out that the governor “constructed new hospitals and courts of justice more than any other governor in the history of Enugu State,” womadding: “You have also empowered thousands of Enugu State youths through exposure to training and skill acquisition.” Further enumerating Ugwuanyi’s remarkable achievements, Prof. Eze said: “Our governor has capped it up with a world-class flyover bridge at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road; a new stadium at Nsukka and a brand new State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State which has been fully licensed for operation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra: Judiciary funds management autonomy bill passed into law

Posted on Author Onah O. Onah

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill to provide for the management of funds accruing to Anambra State judiciary from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state to ensure accountability transparency, effective and efficient utilisation of the fund and for other matters. The bill, which was passed into law after […]
News

Imo jailbreak: 80 escaped inmates return voluntarily

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 80 inmates, who escaped from Owerri Correctional Services on Monday, have voluntarily returned to the custodial facility. “About 17 of them returned on Tuesday, while more than 21 returned on yesterday (Wednesday). The returnees are mainly inmates on the awaiting trial list, those who have small prison terms and those who are […]
News Top Stories

UK ban throws Nigeria’s air travel into chaos

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The situation at the country’s major airports of Lagos and Abuja turned chaotic yesterday morning as hordes of travellers sought alternative arrangements to get out of the country to beat the United Kingdom’s Monday deadline for nonextension of flights to Nigerians over the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant, OMICRON. The UK had on Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica