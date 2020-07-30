News

2023: Ohanaeze tackles Daura over call to jettison power shift

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday sharply disagreed with President Muhammad Buhari’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura on his proposal for Nigeria to jettison power rotation ahead of 2023 general election. Reacting through deputy national publicity secretary, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that if Daura’s postulation was targeted at 2023 presidential election then he was only being clever by half. Daura had in an interview with BBC canvassed that Nigeria’s presidency should be based on competence.

“It’s high time the country united and went for the most competent. “This turn by turn, it was done once, it was done twice, it was done trice. “It is better for this country to be one, it should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere,” he said. But in a chat with New Telegraph in Enugu, Ohanaeze deputy spokesperson, Ibegbu said “if Daura’s commentary is to be factored in quota system, edu-cationally disadvantaged mantra and other unfair policies of Nigeria since the end of the war then it makes meaning.”

“If it’s only targeted at 2023 then Daura is clever by half. Ibegbu went on: “And Nigeria cannot continue to be in the hands of people who are clever by half and nepotic. “This man has not spoken for long except when we heard the domestic brouhaha between his loyalists and the first lady. His sudden outburst may be a signal that he has been resurrected to do a yeoman’s job. We are watching.”

