2023: Ohanaeze tackles Oluwo over comments on Igbo

Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has faulted the comments attributed to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, that Igbo cannot be trusted with the presidency.

 

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the group said Oba Akanbi needed royal tutelage.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the traditional ruler was quoted as saying: “No Nigerian will feel secure in the hands of a leader whose ethnic attachment deprived other Nigerians of their rights”.

Ogbonna in the statement quoted the Osun monarch as saying: “While acknowledging the damage done to the Igbo by the Nigerian civil war, he (Oluwo) lashed (out at) the Igbo for the sit-at-home order issued by the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

However, the group said Oba Akanbi went further to accuse the Igbo of “preventing people from the other parts of the country from acquiring properties in their domain.”

 

Ogbonna said: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, is a civilized cultural organisation and by its prospectus, Ohanaeze has a profound respect for the culture and traditional rulers.

 

We will therefore restrain from hoisting the monarch with his own petard, rather we advise that he should undergo some tutelage under some more experienced cosmopolitan urbane intelligent monarchs such as his neighbour, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Oni of Ife.

 

“This is because it is self-evident that Nigeria is a beleaguered country that urgently needs nationbuilding; inflammatory and incendiary remarks from monarchs and the highly placed are antithetical to peace and unity of Nigeria. “One of the qualities of a well-adjusted traditional ruler is to be open-minded towards all, especially people of other ethnic groups that may be found in his domain.”

 

