News

2023: Ohanaeze tackles Oluwo over comments on Igbo

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

Apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has faulted the comments attributed to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi,  that  Igbo cannot be trusted with the presidency.

In a statement Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the group said Oba Akanbi needed royal tutelage.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the traditional ruler was quoted as saying  “no Nigerian will feel secure in the hands of a leader whose ethnic attachment deprived other Nigerians of their rights”.

Ogbonna in the statement quoted the Osun monarch as saying: “While acknowledging the damage done to the Igbo by the Nigerian civil war, he (Oluwo) lashed (out at) the Igbo for the sit-at-home order issued by the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

However, the group said Oba Akanbi went further to accuse the Igbo of “preventing people from the other parts of the country from acquiring properties in their domain.”

Ogbonna said: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, is a civilized cultural organisation and by its prospectus, Ohanaeze has a profound respect for the culture and traditional rulers. We will therefore restrain from hoisting the monarch with his own petard, rather we advise that he should undergo some tutelage under some more experienced cosmopolitan urbane intelligent monarchs such as his neighbour, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Oni of Ife.

“This is because it is self-evident that Nigeria is a beleaguered country that urgently needs nation-building; inflammatory and incendiary remarks from monarchs and the highly placed are antithetical to peace and unity of Nigeria.

“One of the qualities of a well-adjusted traditional ruler is to be open-minded towards all, especially people of other ethnic groups that may be found in his domain.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7-man panel, gives six month lifespan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and John Chikezie

…begs youth to suspend protests Determined to address demands of protesting youth, seeking reforms of the Nigeria Police with a view to ending brutality and abuse of human rights, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a 7-man panel called Judicial Panel and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses […]
News

HSN moves to make African culture resilient in globalisation process

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) has commenced moves to make African culture resilient even in context of globalisation process. President of the Association, Professor Okpeh Okpeh, disclosed this yesterday during the opening ceremony of the 66th Congress Conference of the Society. Okpeh, a renowned historian, explained that the HSN decided to frame a topic […]
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Secondus stays

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Party to hold convention October National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has survived the plot to remove him before the end of his tenure. But his tenure in office will be shortened by a month and some days. At a joint meeting of PDP stakeholders convened by the Board of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica