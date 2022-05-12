News Top Stories

2023: Ohanaeze, ZLP hail Buhari’s order as Sagay justifies directive

More commendations yesterday greeted President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before May 16, with The pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, hailing the presidential directive.

However, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), saw the directive in another light, saying it was a proactive move to prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from being disqualified if the Supreme Court eventually ruled on section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. Recall that President Buhari’s had during yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to resign on or before May 16. In view of this, Following the directive, the Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio, his Science and Technology counterpart, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, yesterday resigned in line with President Buhari’s directive.

Reacting to the directive, Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the directive as appropriate. Ohanaeze’s National Publicity, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph in Enugu, said the public office holders ought to have resigned even before the directive by the President.

He said: “That is the appropriate thing to do that they should resign. What the president is saying is that they are supposed to have resigned; they are deemed to have, what is deemed to be done is deemed to have been done. “So, the electoral law is very clear, the number of days within which you must resign if you want to contest as public office holder. So, they are supposed to have resigned; so what the president did is appropriate in line with the electoral law. So, there is nothing much to say about it.” Commenting, Nwanyanwu, who had last week, called on President Buhari to direct his cabinet members who obtained the APC nomination form to resign their appointments, said: “This is the position of most Nigerians. It is not right and we should not allow it to be a part of our political culture.”

But speaking with New Telegraph, Sagay said the ministers running for political offices are by the directive expected to quit the cabinet and face their political aspirations. He said: “President Buhari is playing safe to prevent APC from being disqualified if section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 is upheld by the court. I think it was a proactive measure for the party.” On whether the ministers can keep or ignore the deadline for their resignation, the senior lawyer said they must comply because the President was the one that hired them and could fire at any time. On his part, Akpabio’s Personal Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, who confirmed the resignation, said: “the Minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form.” Nwajiuba, who resigned his position, was commended by Buhari who singled him out for braving the odds to quit to avoid conflict of interest. President Buhari said: “I expect other members of this council seeking to be President to resign with immediate effect.”

It is unclear why Buhari chose to fire the ministers the same day an Appeal Court gave all of them the clear that they can keep their jobs while seeking to become their party flag bearer. The other ministers expected to resign are: Ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu and others who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the APC. Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

 

