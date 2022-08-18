2023: Ohanivo General Assembly backs Umahi’s senatorial bid

As the battle for Ebonyi South senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his arch-rival, Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, gets to a crescendo, the Ohanivo General Assembly has declared its support for the governor’s bid.

The assembly in a communiqué said Umahi has no rivalry as the APC candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District and he has the total support of the people of Ohanivo, having made his people proud as governor of the state. It berated Agom-Eze for her ‘repulsive desperation and unprovoked attitude’ capable of causing political disharmony in Ohanivo. It also condemned and denounced the ‘wretched ingratitude, unpatriotic manipulations, unjustifiable moral insensitiveness and clear case of mischief’ exhibited by Agomeze as a strange behaviour unbecoming of a woman married to Ohanivo.

“As an organization, the Ohanivo General Assembly notes that all members of APC in Ebonyi State, the Senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South Senatorial District was zoned to Ohaozara Local Government Area where incidentally, the incumbent Governor hails from.”

