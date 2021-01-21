News

2023: Ohuabunwa launches presidential campaign

Posted on

…says Nigeria not working

A foremost industrialist, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has flagged off his presidential campaign for the 2023 election, though under no political party platform. Ohuabunwa who declared his intention when he launched a political movement, New Nigeria Group (NNG), said he decided to join the contest for the 2023 presidential election because Nigeria is not working. He, however, said NNG members, whom he disclosed belong to different political parties, will join one party enmasse when the time comes.

Ohuabunwa stated that the mission of the group is “to mobilise like-minded citizens to install enlightened, visionary and committed leadership in Nigeria that will motivate the country to optimise its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness in a nation where justice, equity and fair play reign supreme, resulting in happy and contented citizens.” According to him, Nigeria lacks leaders with political experience and vision, adding that with good leadership, the country can attain greater height.

Referring to the loan Nigeria obtained from China for construction of rail line, Ohuabunwa said what the country’s leader would have done is to invite the Chinese government to build the rail lines, manage them for 20 years and then hand them over to Nigeria.

“Money is not problem, but the creativity to manage the money. We can do what they are doing at half of the cost,” he asserted The industrialist, who said Nigeria worked for him because he was on national scholarship in his secondary and university years and got a job upon graduation, warned against circumstances that could lead to revolution as was the case in France and Russia. “I don’t think we will continue like this.

We don’t want those kind of revolutions I just spoke about. We want a revolution of ideas and people coming out to support your ideas and commitment to change status quo. That is where we are. “We believe that focusing on this vision will force us to see global competitiveness.

It will make us creative and innovative to grow our productivity to levels that will allow us exit the doldrums and perpetual misery,” he added. He promised to pursue core values of knowledge, industry, integrity, patriotism, justice, freedom/ liberty and godliness in governance. Ohuabunwa, who is in his 70s, do not see age as a hindrance in governance. According to him, age is state of the mind, arguing that military leaders accused of mismanaging the country were young when they ruled Nigeria.

