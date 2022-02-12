News

2023: Ohuabunwa meets IBB, says poverty fueling insecurity in Nigeria

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa has said that increased level of poverty across the country is fuelling insecurity. The presidential hopeful said in an interview shortly after a closed door meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in his Uphill mansion in Minna, Niger state, that the biggest challenges facing the country are poverty, joblessness, which according to him are causing the worsening insecurity and socio-economic challenges.

Ohuabunwa said that the situation in Nigeria is very pathetic as according to him, 71 percent of Nigerians are living below poverty level caused by inappropriate policies and programmes to change the trend. “World Bank classifications indicated that 71 per cent of Nigerians are living in poverty and only 10 per cent of Nigerians, including the few in the corridors of power, are rich,” he said, adding that this did not speak well of the most populous black nation in the world,” he said.

 

