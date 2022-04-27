News

2023: Oji River LGA pledges support for Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State has promised to support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election. Speaking during a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the Chairman of the LGA, Chinedu Onyeagba, said the council had agreed to back the governor’s decisions regarding the choice of candidates for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship polls. Appealing for the emergence of an Oji River person to represent Aninri/ Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, the chairman reassured the governor that “Oji River is one and PDP Oji-River is one”, adding: “Oji-River people are solidly behind you, come rain, come sun. Whenever you call us we will answer you. Wherever you ask us to go, we will go”. Member representing Oji River Constituency, Jeff Mba, told Ugwuanyi that the visit was also to reaffirm their earlier position that “Oji River people have confidence in your leadership; that Oji River stands with you and we are solidly behind you.”

 

Our Reporters

