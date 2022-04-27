2023: Oji River LGA pledges support for Ugwuanyi

Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State has promised to support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election. Speaking during a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the Chairman of the LGA, Chinedu Onyeagba, said the council had agreed to back the governor’s decisions regarding the choice of candidates for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship polls. Appealing for the emergence of an Oji River person to represent Aninri/ Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, the chairman reassured the governor that “Oji River is one and PDP Oji-River is one”, adding: “Oji-River people are solidly behind you, come rain, come sun. Whenever you call us we will answer you. Wherever you ask us to go, we will go”. Member representing Oji River Constituency, Jeff Mba, told Ugwuanyi that the visit was also to reaffirm their earlier position that “Oji River people have confidence in your leadership; that Oji River stands with you and we are solidly behind you.”
Nigeria's daily COVID-19 cases drop again
Nigeria on Monday recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the second wave in December 2020 with 574 new cases. This occurred as the daily figures from Lagos, the country's coronavirus epicentre, continues to decline. The new figure indicated a decrease from the 690 cases recorded on Sunday which was also one of […]
Akeredolu hails return of soldiers to prisons
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is excited by the return of soldiers to guard the Correctional Centres in the state three days after they were suddenly withdrawn. Akeredolu confirmed the development in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde on Sunday. Akeredolu had condemned the withdrawal, saying it could lead to jailbreaks. […]
Buhari's N18.5bn bailout may not be enough for Benue – Ortom
Promises judicious application of funds Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the N18.5 billion loan doled out to the State by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear the backlog of salaries of workers and entitlements of pensioners may not be enough to confront existing […]
