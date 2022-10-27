2023: Okonkwo named Director of Atiku/Okowa Anambra Campaign C’ttee

Stakeholders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across Anambra State Thursday hailed the appointment of Prof. Obiora Okonkwo as the state Director of the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee (PDP).

Following the announcement, jubilant party members were unanimous that Okonkwo’s choice remains the best chance for the party to emerge victorious in the February polls.

In a statement, the party maintained that Okonkwo as a foremost business mogul, academician and astute politician had an extensive knowledge of the Nigerian political landscape, credibility, local acceptance, and an extensive network of institutional and individual contacts not just in Anambra State but Nigeria at large; to name a few of the assets he will bring to the state campaign council.

The statement reads: “Given his credentials, results-driven nature, and reputation as an honest and straight forward man who will always put the interests of the party first, his choice as the State Director of the Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s campaign has energized party members who, more than ever, are committed to victory in the upcoming election.

“Okonkwo has been key pillar and financier of the PDP in Anambra State for over a decade.

“In addition to being a prosperous businessman, he has consistently received high marks from the public for his openness, sincerity, values, and results.

“Okonkwo ran for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat in 2015 under PDP and was declared winner by the courts but was not sworn-in due to some intrigues, more recently, contested the party’s governorship ticket where he distinguished himself as a force to reckon with and choice of over 80 percent of PDP delegates.

“He has remained instrumental to the progress; development and unity of the PDP in Anambra State and the South East, where he has helped mobilize a large support base for the party over the years.

“Given, Prof. Okonkwo`s pedigree and towering influence, an overwhelming number of party faithful believe he is best suited to lead the party to victory in the 2023 elections. Little wonder party members are buzzing with excitement following his appointment as Anambra State Director of the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...