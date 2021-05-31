2023: Okorocha advocates ‘systematic’ resource control

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has advocated for adoption of what he described as a ‘systematic resource control’, as a means of addressing some of the socio-economic agitations in the country.

Okorocha made the advocacy in Abuja yesterday, while participating in a Webinar Conference with Nigerians in South Africa, under the umbrella body called ‘Nigerians in South Africa Association’, convened by Dr. Anthony Kingsman.

He expressed optimism that adopting systematic resource control by the Federal Government, would enable the people to play an active role in producing for the economy and contributing to the government of the day through taxation.

This was as the politician also canvassed for the establishment of a Fourth tier of government, which according to him, will give room for better governance, and for government to be taken to the people beyond the grassroots level.

Okorocha posited that he was able to record daily success in the economic regeneration of Imo State as governor because he allowed people to play active roles in the economy of the state.

He said: “I believe in systematic resource control; I believe that people should be allowed to produce their own goods and contribute their quota by giving tax because the sense of accumulation of wealth is embedded in Africans when it comes to governmental affairs, and it will help check corruption.

“If you are from the Niger Delta, in your community, if you are given one cow as a state to share within the LGAs, many people will not care about it; if they give you one goat as a LGA, many people will not care about it but if they give you one chicken as a community, in fact, if someone takes the head, without the other taking the leg, you may have to go in for it.

“We are stronger at the community level than we are strong at the LGA level, we are stronger at the LGAs than we are strong at the state level and we are stronger at the state than we are at the federal.”

Speaking further at the Web conference, with the theme ‘Harnessing Diaspora Resources for the Growth of the Nation’, the lawmaker stressed that governors as state Chief Executives, have constitutional powers at their disposal to turn around the fortunes of their respective states.

“Our constitution, as moribund as it is, is sufficient for any great leader to turn around the history of this country, on resource control. I don’t know of any power that is not vested in the governor of a state,” he said.

