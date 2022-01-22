Politics

2023: Okorocha to declare Presidential ambition

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha is set to declare his Presidential ambition. The New Nigeria (TNN) team stated this over the weekend.

According to them, the former governor would use the opportunity to attend to other national issues.

In a statement from the chairman or the Organising Committee, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi Jibia, the declaration will hold in Abuja at the end of the month.

He said: “The New Nigeria Team wishes to inform you gentlemen of the press, all lovers of democracy, Nigerians home and abroad, the teeming supporters of HE Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the general public that the Distinguished Senator Will be addressing a world press conference on 31st January, 2022.

 

“His Excellency, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is the Dan Jekan Sokoto, the Maga-Alherin Hausa, Owelle Ndi Igbo amongst other titles, holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Law; is a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria, championing free education for the poor and the needy not only in Nigeria but also in Africa. He is a successful business man who made wealth through dint of hard work. He is a three time Presidential Aspirant and one of the founding fathers of APC who led a faction of APGA party to a merger for the formation of APC.

“Africa’s foremost philanthropist, commander of free education, lover of the poor, a detribalized Nigerian, compassionate leader, former Governor of Imo State and presently a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be speaking on various issues affecting our nation. Those invited to the press conference include religious and civil society organizations, professional bodies, youth groups, women groups, market men and women, opinion moulders, politicians and the general public.”

 

 

