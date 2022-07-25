2023: Okowa blasts Gbagi over Atiku, bribery allegation

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken the former Minister of State for Education and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, to the cleaners over his alleged campaign of calumny against the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This came two days after Gbagi accused Okowa and his wife, Edith, of influencing the guilty verdict on him by a Warri High Court in a suit instituted by his workers for stripping them naked over missing money in his hotel.

Gbagi said for Atiku to have backed ruga settlement for killer herdsmen to continue their mindless maming, killing and raping of farmers, God will not allow him to win in 2023.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday described Gbagi’s bribery allegation over his travail at the court as ‘malicious, blackmailing and lamentation of a drowning man.’

