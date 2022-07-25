News

2023: Okowa blasts Gbagi over Atiku, bribery allegation

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken the former Minister of State for Education and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, to the cleaners over his alleged campaign of calumny against the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This came two days after Gbagi accused Okowa and his wife, Edith, of influencing the guilty verdict on him by a Warri High Court in a suit instituted by his workers for stripping them naked over missing money in his hotel.

Gbagi said for Atiku to have backed ruga settlement for killer herdsmen to continue their mindless maming, killing and raping of farmers, God will not allow him to win in 2023.

 

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday described Gbagi’s bribery allegation over his travail at the court as ‘malicious, blackmailing and lamentation of a drowning man.’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Garba Shehu ‘damaging’ Buhari’s image over restructuring, secession – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The pan Yoruba social-political organisation, Afenifere has berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, over his stance that the President cannot be forced by Nigerians to succumb to restructuring. According to Afenifere, Garba Shehu’s incoherent and illogical vituperations on the issues of restructuring and secession could be […]
News

Buhari appoints Rev. Pam NCPC Executive Secretary

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   The was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.   Until his appointment, Rev Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board. […]
News

2023: Ekiti APC leaders want senatorial ticket micro zoned

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State have insisted on micro zoning of the Senatorial ticket to certain district in the state to prevent crisis in the party. The leaders gave the submission as the race to the National Assembly gathers momentum with interested contestants getting set in preparation for 2023 general […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica