2023: Okowa not opposed to zoning in Delta – CPS

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, yesterday, said the governor is not averse to zoning the governorship seat in the state in 2023. Ifeajika, who stated this while speaking with journalists at the Government House, Asaba, said the clarification became imperative as it was contrary to insinuations in some quarters. He said that it was also not true that the governor came to power through zoning consensus as being canvassed by some highlyplaced persons in the state. The CPS said that it was imperative to put the records straight in order not to mislead the people of the state and other Nigerians.

“There is an insinuation making the rounds; ordinarily one wouldn’t have bothered to talk about it but because it’s coming from very highly-placed persons, there is a need to put the records straight. “It’s not true that the governor of this state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is opposed to zoning, particularly for the governorship of this state.

“The times he spoke, it was loud and clear. He said that God will help the people of Delta to determine who will take over from him. “But even at that, he told the people that at the right time, the leadership of the PDP will sit down to decide who the governor will be and after that, leave it to God to decide ultimately as he cannot play the role of God,” he said. He added: “That has been his position; so, it’s not true that the governor is opposed to power moving to Delta Central or any other senatorial district for that matter.” He said that the insinuations that the governor came to power through zoning were wrong because people from other senatorial districts participated in the primaries that brought him to power.

