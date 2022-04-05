News

2023: Okowa, Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed strategise in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday received former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and their Bauchi State counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed, at the Government House in Asaba, the state’s capital.

 

Okowa, who had prepared for a mega rally to receive defectors, including an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Oorogun Jaro Egbo, who dropped his ambition and decamped to PDP, at Ughelli, broke protocol to attend to them.

 

The four engaged in a closed door meeting for over 45 minutes, strategising on the way forward ahead of 2023 general elections.

The meeting came few days after Saraki said the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari could come from any geo-political zone so far the person is a Nigerian, maintaining that what was important was how to save the country from her present economic quagmire. However, a top government functionary at the state’s House, said the caucus meeting was purely political.

 

He said Saraki, Tambuwal and Okowa had been jollygood- fellows during their days at the Senate when Okowa was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health Matters.

 

He said: “What else do you expect the four to engage in? Our governor may be the running mate to any of the three visitors that emerge as the PDP flag-bearer.” The source said the odds may favour Tambuwal at the long run.

 

He said the dashing entrant of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, into the presidential race constituted an urgent matter of importance.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

