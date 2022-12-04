2023: Okowa, Tambuwal, Lamido, others meet Obasanjo behind closed-door

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday night met with the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa behind closed-door.

Themeetingwasalsoattended by members of the PDP Campaign Council, including: the Director General of the Council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido.

Others were: Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe. The meeting was held at the penthouse residence of Obasanjo located within the premises of the Presidential Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Although details of the meeting which lasted for about two hours was not revealed to journalists, but our correspondent gathered that the meeting might not be unconnected with the forthcoming 2023 elections. Speaking after the meeting, Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

He added: “We’re in the build up and we will continue to do what we have to do to win the election. “My message to Nigerians is that we should come out en masse when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa.

Tambuwal hinted that the party was expecting a very very rousing and large crowd at the Lagos state Presidential campaign in Lagos on Monday.

