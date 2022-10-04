News

2023: Okowa’s aide rates PDP ahead of APC, LP

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The Executive Assistant on Communications (EAC) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has said the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, lacks the experience to correct the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under President Mohammadu Buhari, in the past seven years.

 

This came as hundreds of ‘Obi-Datti’ supporters gather again in Asaba yesterday for another round of rally to drum support for Obi. Latimore said the youths that are rallying round Obi were those frustrated by APC national government in the past seven years but would reveive their breakthrough when the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assumes office next year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023, Nigeria’s opportunity to reclaim identity – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the 2023 general election is an opportunity for Nigerians to reclaim their identity as a united and fraternal people. PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, at a goodwill message at the wedding reception of Mixine Ewere Okowa and her husband, Dr. Daniel Igo, at the National Ecumenical Centre, said […]
News Top Stories

Pantami emerges first African Fellow of CIISec

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following due diligence, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been conferred with a Fellowship status by the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec). The honour was bestowed on the minister after rigorous interviews and evaluations.   With the award, Pantami becomes the first and the only African fellow […]
News

Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two paramedics have told a Minneapolis court that George Floyd had no pulse and did not appear to be breathing when they arrived at the scene. Former police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica