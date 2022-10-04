2023: Okowa’s aide rates PDP ahead of APC, LP

The Executive Assistant on Communications (EAC) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has said the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, lacks the experience to correct the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under President Mohammadu Buhari, in the past seven years.

This came as hundreds of ‘Obi-Datti’ supporters gather again in Asaba yesterday for another round of rally to drum support for Obi. Latimore said the youths that are rallying round Obi were those frustrated by APC national government in the past seven years but would reveive their breakthrough when the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assumes office next year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...