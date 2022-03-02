News

2023: Okowa’s aide resigns, ex-ALGON chair dumps PDP

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

An aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Appointment, and the Chairman of Rural Water Board, Ejaife Omizu Odebala, has resigned his appointment in order to pursue his governorship ambition to succeed the governor in 2023. Also, the former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Tony Nwaka, who is the former Council Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Council, and a Commissioner in the state, has withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nwaka, in his write-up, tagged: “Unguarded Statements from Public Servants,” said he shared in the pains of the downtrodden who were subjected to lack of penury. He added: “If you had lived with the people and experienced their pains; if you had risen by their ladders to positions of authority; if you had not been imported to reap from their labours.”

 

Our Reporters

