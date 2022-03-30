2023: Okupe withdraws from presidential race, backs Peter Obi

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 election, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Wednesday withdrew from the race and declared his support for the candidacy of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Okupe, a former aide of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, announced his withdrawal at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Okupe, who was also a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, said, in the interest of equity and justice, the next President of Nigeria must come from the South East.

“In aligning myself with the wish of our elders and in the interest of equity and justice, I publicly admit that the 2023 political race must be conceded to the South-East; that is, the Igbos.

“I therefore, here and now proclaim that I am, as I have said publicly several times, withdrawing from the presidential race and I am declaring my support for the best aspirant not only in Igbo land, but in Nigeria as a whole.

“I and my supporters within and outside the PDP are teaming up with His Excellency, Peter Obi,” Okupe said.

Okupe called on his fellow aspirants – Dele Momodu, Senator Anyim, and Nyesom Wike to join hands and support Obi, to give the South the best possible chance.

