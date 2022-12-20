2023: Okupe’s conviction can’t stop me – Peter Obi

Tony Anichebe UYO The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi has said the two-year jail term handed his Presidential Campaign Council Director General Doyin Okupe for breaching money laundering by the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday won’t affect his presidential ambition. Speaking with journalists in Uyo, Obi said he is not demoralised by the development. He said: “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the courts and everything. I believe in the rule of law. “It is not going to demoralize me. “Today when I arrived in Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that and I said to him that nothing demoralises me. “In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me otherwise I would have been where they dropped me before. “This election if they like let them anything about people who are around me. I will get there.” On the impression that he does not have the political structure to win the election, the ex-Anambra State governor said he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure that encourages corruption and spreads poverty. Obi said: “The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. “It is the structure of criminality. It is the structure that produced 133 million people living inpoverty, itisthestructure that produced 20 million out-of-school children. “Itisthestructurethathas made Nigeria to surpass India in infant mortality. “Itisthestructurethatwill destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure.” The presidential candidate said if elected he would work towards the realization of the Ibaka Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom.

