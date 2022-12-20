2023: Okupe’s conviction can’t stop me – Peter Obi

Tony Anichebe UYO The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi has said the two-year jail term handed his Presidential Campaign Council Director General Doyin Okupe for breaching money laundering by the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday won’t affect his presidential ambition. Speaking with journalists in Uyo, Obi said he is not demoralised by the development. He said: “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the courts and everything. I believe in the rule of law. “It is not going to demoralize me. “Today when I arrived in Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that and I said to him that nothing demoralises me. “In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me otherwise I would have been where they dropped me before. “This election if they like let them anything about people who are around me. I will get there.” On the impression that he does not have the political structure to win the election, the ex-Anambra State governor said he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure that encourages corruption and spreads poverty. Obi said: “The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. “It is the structure of criminality. It is the structure that produced 133 million people living inpoverty, itisthestructure that produced 20 million out-of-school children. “Itisthestructurethathas made Nigeria to surpass India in infant mortality. “Itisthestructurethatwill destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure.” The presidential candidate said if elected he would work towards the realization of the Ibaka Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom.
Related Articles
Senate seat: Lagos APC accuses PDP candidate of ‘WAEC certificate forgery’
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has sought for the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the December 5 senatorial byeelection in Lagos East, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi. In a suit marked FHC/CS/1659/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, through its lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the APC alleged that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IMD: Show good example in forthcoming elections, Buhari urges Nigerian men
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with men, particularly in Nigeria, as the world celebrates another International Men’s Day (IMD), which thoughtfully places the spotlight on health issues, modelling and leadership roles, sacrifices and other multi-layered responsibilities of men, which include respect for women. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President reiterated the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MSION partners Lagos on increased access to affordable SRHS
Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION), has expressed commitment about the provision of affordable sexual and reproductive health services (SRHS) for all people across Nigeria. Speaking at the official grand launching of Marie Stopes Medical Centre at Lekki area of Lagos recently the Country Director, Dr. Effiom Effiom, said, the organisation is collaborating with the government, private and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)