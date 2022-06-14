2023: Olawepo-Hashim tasks Tinubu on reconciliation

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has tasked the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the need to reach out to those who contested the party’s presidential primary election with him in order to win the main election.

Tinubu, a former senator and exgovernor of Lagos State defeated 13 other presidential aspirants to emerge as the flag bearer of the party at a special convention last Wednesday. In a statement from his media office in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim, who congratulated the APC national leader on his victory at the shadow poll and wish him victory in the general election, explained that the primary election which was “competitive more than the final results indicated, also highlighted our fault lines which the final tally may disguise.”

He, therefore, urged Tinubu to “truly walk the talk of his victory speech at the convention that he holds no bitterness against those who did not support him at the presidential primary election for the task at hand needs the support of everyone.”

Olawepo-Hashim, who said that it is a welcome development that the standard bearer has kicked-off the initiative in the spirit of good sportsmanship, maintained that the consultations “must be deepened and the policy frame work and engagement of the APC flag bearer must be broad and having the capacity to cut through all the divides in the country.”

According to him, this is necessary because it is certain that the coalition that will produce for Tinubu victory at the general election is different from the one that gave him victory at the APC presidential primary election.

His words: “In the last 48 hours, the APC presidential candidate has visited President Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and fellow contestants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, among others. “Now is time to unite the party and face together the huge challenge to win again, the road is sure going to be rough and tough but it is a task that is doable.”

Olawepo-Hashim, who was a presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, congratulated “all those who participated in the exercise especially the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for a good impact; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a robust campaign that raised hope and the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for a great showing within two weeks of joining the contest.”

“Also I must not fail to mention the youthful governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who brought a lot of energy to the contest and all others who competed,” he added. He equally commeded what he described as “the hard work of our National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the entire party leadership for a well-organised convention,” adding: “Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, also deserves our felicitations for being father to all.”

